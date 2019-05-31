10 best cheap dishes at Baltimore restaurants

Richard Gorelick, Baltimore Sun photo
For just under 8 bucks, you can feast on Baltimore's favorite Peruvian-style roasted chicken and your choice of two sides. Get the fried rice and corn on the cob. Boy, will you be happy -- and full. $7.99. Chicken Rico, 3728 Eastern Ave., Highlandtown, 410-522-2950
Richard Gorelick, Baltimore Sun photo
The taco fillings at this friendly Fells Point walk-up are super fresh -- we're partial to the pork, but you should also try the tongue -- and they're cheap, too. We always get one when we stop in for a kilo of hot-off-the-press tortillas to take away. $3.45. Tortilleria Sinaloa, 1716 Eastern Ave., Fells Point, 410-276-3741, tortilleria-sinaloa.com
From Highlandtown and Fells Point to Lexington Market and Mount Vernon, there are tasty and satisfying treats out there that won't break your wallet. We've rounded up some of our favorite inexpensive meals and snacks in Baltimore.
photo courtesy Toloulou