10 best cheap dishes at Baltimore restaurants

The taco fillings at this friendly Fells Point walk-up are super fresh -- we're partial to the pork, but you should also try the tongue -- and they're cheap, too. We always get one when we stop in for a kilo of hot-off-the-press tortillas to take away. $3.45. Tortilleria Sinaloa, 1716 Eastern Ave., Fells Point, 410-276-3741, tortilleria-sinaloa.com