Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Food Drink

10 best cheap dishes at Baltimore restaurants

From Highlandtown and Fells Point to Lexington Market and Mount Vernon, there are tasty and satisfying treats out there that won't break your wallet. We've rounded up some of our favorite inexpensive meals and snacks in Baltimore.
photo courtesy Toloulou
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°