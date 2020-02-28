Sean Martin never imagined that he would open a restaurant with his friend, Eric Leatherman, in the former Annapolis Seafood market, a place he used to visit as a child.
The two have worked in the restaurant industry in some way shape or form for most of their lives. “We wanted to make the restaurant [focused] on our favorite things. We basically got together a couple years ago and planned this out.”
In January, the pair opened Sullivan’s Cove, a 4,770-square-feet family style restaurant in Severna Park. Although the restaurant currently operates for lunch and dinner seven days a-week from 11 a.m. until close, service will eventually expand to brunch later this spring.
The floors are made from reclaimed wood from Baltimore City rowhouses. The tables are made from reclaimed lumber — as is the 20-foot bar. A church pew at the entrance of the restaurant is an heirloom piece from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.
But Martin hopes that the main attraction will be the food.
For example, the Sloppy Joe is made with Bison meat. And the calamari dish features a tomato jam. In addition, many of the appetizers-almost all, according to Martin, are gluten-free.
Sullivan’s Cove, 552-L Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, 410-432-2012