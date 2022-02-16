Wine, etc: Paso Robles has it all -- diversity, quality and value | COMMENTARY

Paso Robles is one of our favorite wine regions. Why? Two reasons, three actually: diversity, quality and value. Located roughly in the middle of California, close to the Pacific coast and loosely capping the San Andreas fault, a panoply of soils and microclimates give grape growers and winemakers an abundance of terroir to craft their fruit and the resultant wines. They seem to do it all there with world-class wines such as the award-winning cabernet sauvignons from Justin and Daou and Rhone-style blends from a bevy of smaller wineries. Prices are a fraction of Napa Valley’s and generally are less than Sonoma County.