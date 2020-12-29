Wine, etc.: Joe Nielsen is building a portfolio of wines at Rams Gate

In the 1800s Saint-Peray produced a highly prized sparkling wine that rivaled champagne but fell out of favor when quality flagged after the arrival of the phylloxera disease. That early quality tradition is evident in the Alain Voge Saint-Peray Les Bulles d’Alain 2015 ($38) sparkling wine. Made entirely from marsanne and in the traditional champagne method, this bubbly is a dead ringer for a quality grower champagne. Yeasty with ripe fruit and citrus, this beauty was aged for 3 years on the lees and not exposed to any oak influences.