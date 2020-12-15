Wine, etc.: Try these 11 wines to explore the Russian River ‘neighborhoods’

Inman Family Russian River Valley Special Blend Pinot Noir 2017 ($68). Kathleen Inman usually makes three vineyard-designated pinot noirs but in 2017 she decided to blend them to see if the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Although we remain huge fans of her Olivet Grange Vineyard pinot noir, we find little to quibble with here. Floral, cherry and sage aromas are chased by an abundance of black cherry, raspberry and cranberry flavors with a good dose of fennel.