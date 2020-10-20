Wine, etc.: The leaves turn, and so do tastes for wine. Try these rosés and Bordeauxs this fall.

Prices of first growth grand cru classe wines, such as Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, seem to lead news coverage. But, Bordeaux grand cru classe wines only represent about 3 percent of total Bordeaux volume. Most grand cru classe wines cost north of $75 per bottle with many fetching hundreds of dollars per bottle. However, most of Bordeaux' wine production is sold worldwide for under $15 per bottle. Look for red Bordeaux wines labeled Bordeaux or Bordeaux Superior or other of the more than 60 appellations.