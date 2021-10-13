Wine, etc.: What happened to quality cheap wine and other questions answered | COMMENTARY

Question: “I got into red wine in the ‘90s. I fell hard for quality $10 values like Napa Ridge Cabernet, Penfolds Koonawarra, Estancia Cabernet, and all the Gallo of Sonoma lineup. The ‘97 vintage was incredible all around. Twenty-plus years later, I have to spend $20 to get something remotely as good as what use to be $10. It’s not inflation; it’s the quality of what’s in the bottle. It also tastes like every supermarket wine under $20 is heading toward apothic ... sweet with smoky oak. I’m getting what I call “honey mustard” a lot as well. Is it the wine or have my tastes gotten way more selective?”