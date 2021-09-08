Wine, etc.: How to get wine pairings with food right | COMMENTARY

Other than rehearsing your dinner, how should you know if a wine will be a good match? Think regions. Wines from cooler, old-world regions tend to be lighter, more acidic and less alcoholic. Wines from new world regions — Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. — are bolder with ripe fruit and big alcohol. These are the wines that require caution. Sure, that Oregon pinot noir may have cost you $80, but it’s going to kill the salmon. On the other hand, a simple Burgundy made from pinot noir would be perfect.