Wine, etc.: Sicily is producing interesting table wines at a moderate price. Look for these seven labels.

Chateau Rieussec R de Rieussec Bordeaux Blanc Sec 2018 ($40). It’s a shame that more people don’t think of Bordeaux when they think of sauvignon blanc. Every time we try white Bordeaux, we regret not drinking it more often. The stature of these wines from Sauterne is helped immensely by blending semillon with the sauvignon blanc. This wine has intense and well-defined citrus aromas and broad pear flavors. Long finish and just a touch of oak.