Wine, etc.: Can a $200 bottle of wine be a bargain? These eight are proof.

Robert Mondavi The Reserve To Kalon Vineyard 2017 ($175). This venerable Napa Valley producer, owned by Constellation since 2004, has tapped into the prestigious holdings of the To Kalon Vineyard in Oakville, a source for some of the best cabernet sauvignons. Mondavi has had the trademark To Kalon since 1988 and takes advantage of its spectacular fruit in this rich, full-bodied and complex cabernet sauvignon. Only the best lots are used for The Reserve. This is as close as you’ll get to a “first growth” cabernet – aromatic with sage and black currants followed by a broad flavor profile of dark fruit, cassis and vanilla.