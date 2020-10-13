Sweet escape: French pastry chef offers Anne Arundel kids a taste of something new with bake-along class

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA User Upload Caption: Molly Wilkinson is a pastry chef in Versailles. Originally from Dallas, Texas, in 2013 she changed careers to follow her passion by moving to Paris and studying pastry at Le Cordon Bleu. After working at several bakeries in both France and the US, she now teaches pastry out of her 18th century apartment just 5 minutes walk from the Versailles Chateau. Her method is all about making French pastry easy by breaking down recipes and showing you lots of tips and tricks to help any baker achieve extraordinary results. - Original Credit: By Francois Merlin (Courtesy of Molly Wilkinson / HANDOUT)