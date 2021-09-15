Wine, etc.: In wine, variety is the spice of life | COMMENTARY

Look to Europe to find your next daring wine if you want a unique experience, whether it be something to sip on the deck or pairing with a home-cooked meal inside. These wines offer grape varieties unique to their country and are often value-priced. They are usually light and refreshing, a perfect aperitif or a wine to match with barbecued foods. If you can’t find these producers, just look for the region; the goal is to explore new areas.