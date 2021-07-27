Wine, etc.: Black Stallion wines gallop through fires | COMMENTARY

If you ever wondered why a Napa Valley label on a bottle of wine usually comes with a premium price, here’s a clue. According to the website Vinovest, a planted vineyard in Sonoma County starts at about $70,000 per acre. Napa Valley, on the other hand, will cost about $250,000 per acre for an entry-level vineyard. In order for Napa producers to get a decent return on investment, they must sell wine at higher prices.