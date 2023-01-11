Wine, etc.: The Hilt delivers distinctly different wines from emerging region in California | COMMENTARY

Farmers once thought the best fruit is grown in fertile, arable and irrigated soil. But over the years — by accident or intent — farmers found the best wine is made from grapes grown in hardscrabble soil on steep mountain slopes where there is little water. The conditions in these vineyards are contrarian to most agricultural practices, but there is no dispute the best cabernet sauvignon, for instance, comes from places like Pritchard Hill, Howell Mountain and other steep slopes.

We also think about Sta. Rita Hills, a Santa Barbara County American Viticultural Area (AVA) founded in 2001 that owes its interesting terrain and terroir to the Miocene Epoch. Twenty million years ago, tectonic plate movements created mountains in a north-south direction. Eventually, the mountains broke away and actually turned, so now the valleys run in an east-west orientation. Wind and fog coming from the Pacific Ocean create a perfect environment for slow-growing grapes that can retain their acidity. The soil is marine-based with a lot of calcium, alluvium and sand.

We have become quite fond of the wines from this emerging region as we continue to discover stellar pinot noirs, by far the most popular grape in this region. Chardonnay is the second most widely grown grape variety.

The Hilt is located in the southwest corner of the AVA where it has 3,600 acres. Matt Dees, winemaker since 2004, is a self-described soil geek who grew up in Vermont and learned his stripes making wine at Staglin and New Zealand’s Craggy Range. At 25, he was the youngest winemaker at Jonata, which in 2008 expanded into chardonnay and pinot noir with The Hilt label. It purchased The Hilt estate in 2014.

“It would make a good rattlesnake farm,” Dees said in describing the soil.

Sta. Rita Hills became a sub-appellation of the Santa Ynez Valley appellation in 2001 in an effort to distinguish its cooler climate from that of the hot Santa Ynez. This western end of the valley is becoming known for its electric chardonnays and concentrated pinot noirs. Even its syrah — leveraged by the legendary Sine Qua Non — is getting acclaim.

Dees said The Hilt initially purchased grapes and made wines based on a style fashioned by the winemaker. Today, however, the wines are estate-grown and the profile is driven by the soil, with dramatically less influence from the winemaking team.

The Hilt makes distinctly different wines from distinctly different vineyards: Bentrock, Radian and Puerta del Mar. Photos of the region reveal ridges at different altitudes with varying soil composition. The Radian Vineyard is the most extreme with some slopes as steep as 45 degrees. Up 700 feet, it gets a lot of cold wind. Bentrock, on the other hand, is more undulating and hospitable with clay loam and sandy loam soils.

Although 75% of The Hilt’s production is pinot noir, it is chardonnay that excites Dees.

“If I had one wine to make the rest of my life, it would be chardonnay,” he said.

The 2020 Hilt Estate Chardonnay ($50) is spectacular, with apricot and fresh apple notes, big acidity and hints of ginger and brine.

A blend of grapes from the Bentrock and Radian vineyards, it is a wine that emerged from one of the most challenging vintages for all of California.

“It was an awful year in every way,” Dees said.

There was COVID-19 epidemic that pickers and the wine-making team had to overcome. There were fires well to the north too. It was a year easy to forget — until these bottles were opened.

The 2020 The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir ($50), said Dees, is a “conversation between two vineyards.” The tiny, thick-skin grapes of the Radian Vineyard contribute plum, black olives and pepper flavors. The Bentrock Vineyard offers red fruit and a warmer, supple character.

Dees said he has tasted nearly every pinot noir grown in the AVA and concluded the good ones have “a lot of nooks and crannies.”

We found the wine to be generously aromatic and supple but not over-extracted. There is freshy tilled earth notes, a dash of mushrooms and a meaty character that give it special appeal.

Dees characterized the learning process in this diverse AVA as a “voyage of discovery.”

“It’s a waltz, not a tango,” he said about the learning curve. “You step on a lot of feet but in the end, you get the job done.”

The Hilt makes several single-vineyard pinot noirs and chardonnays that are tightly allocated and much more expensive. Dees also makes wines for Jonata.

Wine picks

Concha Y Toro Marques De Casa Concha Pinot Noir D.O. Valle Del Limari 2019 ($22). If you’re tired of paying $40 or more for high quality pinot noir, then search no more. This beautiful pinot noir will save you a ton of dough. Pure fruit flavors of black cherry and raspberry are accented by a spicy note from the oak aging.

Domaine Gassier Nostre Pais Costiere De Nimes 2019 ($20-25). This artful blend of southern Rhone varietals is created from a mélange of grenache blanc, clairette and rousanne. It sports ripe peach and pear notes in a long-lasting mouth filling package.

Tenute Falezza Valpolicella Superiore 2018 ($16). Back in the day valpolicella and its cousin bardolino were de rigueur for any red-checkered tablecloth. Today valpolicella is still churning out high quality smooth red wines to match a variety of cuisines. Made from indigenous grapes from the region in the Veneto, this well-priced delicious table wine displays ripe and dry black cherry notes in a rich, easy-to-drink package.

Cuvaison Hedon Napa Valley Chardonnay 2020 ($50). Cuvaison takes chardonnay to a new level with this small-lot version that benefits from extended lees stirring and full malolatic fermentation. The result is opulent, supple texture, ripe peach and apricot notes with nuances of toasted oak and spice.

J. Lohr October Night Chardonnay ($25). We loved this wine from the Arroyo Secco region of Monterey County. Exotic citrus aromas with generous stone fruit flavors and a smooth, mouthfilling texture. Good complexity for the price.

Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly, syndicated wine column since 1985. See their blog at moreaboutwine.com. They can be reached at marq1948@gmail.com.