Wine, etc.: Gamble Family Vineyards, a sure thing in Napa | COMMENTARY

When we caught up with Tom Gamble, of Gamble Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, he was walking along the vineyards with his cellphone in one hand and a Leatherman tool in the other. As he talked to us for nearly an hour, we could hear him lopping off bunches of grapes too green to ever reach maturity by harvest. It is a place where he is most at ease despite the pressure that an impending harvest has to his bottom line.