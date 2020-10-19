Meet some of the Baltimore women driving the national response to the coronavirus pandemic

A 36-year-old associate professor of civil and systems engineering at the Johns Hopkins University, Gardner represents just one of the many Baltimore-area women driving the response to the coronavirus pandemic, moving full steam ahead in search of answers and remedies to the infectious disease. With swift force, the virus has infected more than 34 million people and killed more than 1 million worldwide, according to Gardner’s own COVID-19 dashboard. In the United States, more than 7 million people have contracted the virus, more than 200,000 of whom have died.