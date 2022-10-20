By the numbers: Women to Watch spotlight on education

From the classrooms to the playing fields, over a couple generations U.S. colleges and universities have become much more inclusive places for women. Hurdles remain, however, and, in some cases, what looks like progress could be a symptom of inequalities elsewhere.

Women have flipped college campuses’ historical gender gap.

Over the past half-century, the gender gap on American college campuses has reversed, with about four women now enrolled for every three men. Social and legal changes have afforded women more opportunity both in college itself and in careers thereafter, but lingering inequities also fuel the trend. With less access than men to lucrative careers that don’t require a degree, like construction, and a persistent pay gap across industries, women can have a greater need than men to further their education.

Some areas nonetheless still mostly attract men.

Women also complete college at a higher rate than men, and thus, make up the majority of graduates in many fields. Some, like health, though, are especially dominated by women, while women remain underrepresented in many higher-paying areas, like engineering.

All those degrees don’t assure women higher pay, even with qualifications identical to men’s.

Outperforming men in college still doesn’t mean women get paid more. While getting a degree closes the gap, a woman is paid about 92 cents for every dollar paid to a man working in the same industry and with the same educational attainment, according to a 2018 report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

Almost half of Maryland jurisdictions at least match the national rate for female college graduates. In all but a handful, women out-attain men.

Nationally, a little less than four of 10 women 25 or older have graduated college. Almost half of Maryland’s jurisdictions are above or around that average. Female graduates outnumber male graduates in 19 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. The exceptions are the two wealthiest and most educated (Howard and Montgomery counties), the two with the oldest populations (Talbot and Worcester counties), and St. Mary’s County, a hub for the male-dominated aerospace and defense industries.

Despite progress, participation in and support for women’s athletics lag 50 years after Title IX.

Propelled by Title IX, whose 50th anniversary is this year, college athletics are among the more visible signs of women’s progress on campuses, especially in the Baltimore region, where schools have regularly hosted and won the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship. Women’s participation in championship sports still lags men’s, however, an inverse of the genders’ undergraduate enrollment, and men’s programs continue to receive more resources, according to an NCAA report.

Women play an outsize role in shaping the next generation as employees in public schools.

The legacy of women dominating the field of education remains. Some of the more visible leadership roles, however, tilt more toward men.