Cybersecurity expert, Morgan Stanley executive Rachel Wilson talks cyber crime, preparedness ahead of Baltimore Sun event

We’ve seen a huge volume of phishing emails that are offering advice on preventing COVID-19 infections, or sometimes these websites are trying to sell fake items. Back before the vaccine, we would see treatments and oxygen purifiers and all kinds of things being sold on these fraudulent websites, but it really is the hackers trying to take advantage of our depleted mental state over the pandemic, and they’re also really working to take advantage of the fact that so many people are working from home.