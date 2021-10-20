Female employees benefit from a rising minimum wage, research shows

Female workers make up a large share of low-wage workers, so they stand to benefit from the proposed federal increase as well as from planned phased-in increases in Maryland, experts say. A 2019 state law will gradually raise Maryland’s minimum wage, now at $11.75, to $15 an hour by 2025 for companies with at least 15 employees. Meanwhile, the proposed Raise the Wage Act of 2021 would phase in a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2025.