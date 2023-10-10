Jessica Long talks Paralympics, children’s book before Baltimore Sun event

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jessica Long, the Russian American swimmer from Middle River, has an impressive resume that includes 29 Paralympic medals, 37 world titles and the 2006 James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s best amateur athlete. She has recently added children’s author to that list. Long spoke with The Baltimore Sun ahead of her keynote address at the Women to Watch networking event to talk about perseverance, resilience and overcoming adversity.

If you could travel back in time, what advice would you give your younger self?

Smile a bit more and be proud of yourself. I was always thinking about the next gold medal, the next record. I’d tell myself to sit down and take it all in because it goes so fast. and, one day, will end.

Do you see yourself as a pioneer, and what does that mean to you?

For me, being a pioneer means fighting for those who can’t speak out and inspiring the next generation to never give up. There was a time, for me, when winning meant that was where all of my value was, and that all of my worth came from the gold medal. I do love the pressure but, at times, I want to remind people that I have remained on top for 19 years, and sometimes it’s OK if I don’t win. I’m not just a swimmer, I’m a person who loves to swim.

How do you respond to kids with disabilities who are struggling now?

It’s inevitable that you’re going to struggle; there are going to be some really tough days. Embrace your differences — your difference is your greatest gift. That’s the message of my [children’s] book, “The Mermaid with No Tail.”

I never wanted to blend in; I always wanted to stand out, and not having legs is a pretty impressive way to stand out. The only disability in life is a negative attitude. I can’t control the fact that I have no legs, but I can control my attitude. There’s so much power in choice. The power of positivity is important.

You once said, “I didn’t get this far to only get this far.” What does that mean?

I don’t want to just be good, I want to be the best. After the 2016 Paralympics, where I didn’t have the performance I’d liked, I was ready to quit. What helped was giving back to the community. I helped coach the girls swim team at St. Paul’s School, which allowed me to fall back in love with the sport. So much good came from taking a step back, and giving back to Baltimore.

What is still on your bucket list to accomplish?

I have 29 medals, so getting into the 30s, at the Paralympics in Paris next year, sounds pretty cool. I’d like to end my career at [the Games in] Los Angeles in 2028, on home soil. I’d love to someday have a foundation, because I have a heart for adoption. I have a self-help book [being published] next year. And I love public speaking. Nothing is out of reach.

What would you like your legacy to be?

Obviously, the medals have given me a name; anyone who has heard of the Paralympics, through my story, is definitely a win for me. [But] more than anything, I hope to be remembered for my character, both in and out of the pool. You can have all the medals in the world but, if you’re not a nice person, that’s not impressive.