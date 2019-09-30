A successful book and a gig as moderator for a Democratic presidential candidates’ forum have added luster to April Ryan’s already stellar resume. But her famously contentious relationship with President Donald J. Trump remains intact. Ryan accused Trump’s ex-press secretary of having “lie-abetes,” ripped him for his recent verbal attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore, and had to move her family, she said, because of threats. (She still lives in the area.) But Ryan insists none of it will affect how she approaches her job. “I’m a reporter who has to shed a bright light in dark places,” she said. “Sometimes it’s to accepting crowds, sometimes it’s to people who don’t like it to the point they want to kill me. But I’m a reporter who is still going to do my job."