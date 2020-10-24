Where are they now? Checking back in with The Baltimore Sun’s previous Women to Watch

The first woman and person of color to serve as Maryland’s House speaker, Adrienne A. Jones dove into her first legislative session with a packed agenda. In a pandemic-shortened session, she led the passage of bills reforming public education and funding a settlement over disparate treatment of historically Black universities. She hadn’t prepped for a pandemic or recession, but “women are used to multi-tasking, so we have continued to work on behalf of the people of Maryland,” says the Baltimore County Democrat. Jones is working to safely return lawmakers to Annapolis in 2021, when she plans to override vetoes of the education bills and pass legislation to reform police, ensure equity in education and restore the economy.