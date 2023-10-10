Checking in with previous Baltimore Sun Women to Watch

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Zainab Chaudry, 2016

Spokeswoman and Maryland director, Council on American-Islamic Relations

Zainab Chaudry (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Nearly a decade into her fierce advocacy work, Zainab Chaudry has been busy responding to reports of faith-based harassment and bias, and training students and workers about their rights. She’s also a member of a new Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention, where she’s representing the Muslim community. This year marks the 8th annual Muslim Youth Leadership Symposium under her watch. “Youth empowerment is one of my passions,” Chaudry said. “I strongly believe it’s our responsibility to not just work for ourselves but for the next generation and provide them with the tools and resources to be the future leaders of our communities.”

— Sam Janesch

Liris Crosse, 2018

Model and actress

Liris Crosse (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Liris Crosse, winner of the modeling portion of “Project Runway” in 2017, returned to the show this year. She’s also been hungry for a different kind of screen time and landed a recurring role on NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” starting in 2022. “Acting is like a muscle; you have to keep it trained and ready,” said Crosse, who grew up in Randallstown and now lives in Brooklyn, New York. She was on strike with SAG-AFTRA this summer, but hinted at trying her hand at producing in the future. “You don’t have to do just one thing,” she said. “The possibilities are endless.”

— Abigail Gruskin

Mary McNamara Koch, 2014

Partner, Wais Vogelstein Forman Koch & Norman

Mary V. McNamara Koch (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun photo)

In an ideal world, Mary McNamara Koch knows, the medical malpractice issues she sees every day would trigger systemic changes — like better training or triaging when mistakes are made. But with no end in sight, the Baltimore-based attorney has expanded her reach, taking on cases across the country where patients deserve what she calls “life-changing money” to cover what is often constant care. Her representation in a birth injury case against Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in 2019 led to a record-breaking $229 million verdict that was later overturned on appeal; the final outcome still bothers Koch. She even spent time in Annapolis fighting against legislation spurred by the case, and supported by Johns Hopkins, that would have altered how such awards are handled. “It really is sometimes a David and Goliath,” she said. “A little disabled girl versus a huge hospital system.”

— Sam Janesch

Stacy Link, 2022

Mayor, Sykesville

Stacy Link (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Knocking on voters’ doors during her 2021 campaign, Stacy Link would describe her goal of improving the bridge connecting Sykesville to South Branch Park and modernizing the park’s warehouse. Two years later, progress: a $2 million state grant and a bridge project initiated by the State Highway Administration. Link dreams of ultimately transforming the warehouse into a performing arts venue, and attributes work accomplished so far to building relationships: “[People] will never walk away from me without knowing what my vision is ... and why it should be important.”

— Darcy Costello

Joyce J. Scott, 2017

Artist and performer

Joyce J. Scott. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore-born, MacArthur Award-winning artist Joyce Scott jokes that she comes “from a very long line of artists, craftsmen and rascals.” Next spring, the Baltimore Museum of Art will open a 50-year retrospective of her career. Scott is known for tackling such painful topics as slavery and lynching with her trademark humor. She dazzles viewers’ senses with sparkly beads that reflect ugly realities. “This exhibit is dedicated to my mother, my grandparents and the ancestors who shaped me,” she said. “A lot of people gave up their lives so I can be in the position I am right now.”

— Mary Carole McCauley

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, 2013

Former Mayor of Baltimore

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

It’s been seven years and three mayors since Stephanie Rawlings-Blake made her exit from Baltimore City Hall. After founding consulting firm SRB & Associates, Rawlings-Blake has maintained a national profile, making appearances as a pundit on cable news and representing rapper Travis Scott in 2021 after a crowd surge killed fans at a festival. Since November, she has been crisscrossing the country and the globe on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation, which tapped her to become its executive director. The philanthropic group coordinates and promotes charitable work from the league’s athletes.

— Emily Opilo

Angel Reese, 2021

NCAA women’s basketball champion and NIL queen

Angel Reese (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Helping lead LSU women’s basketball to its first NCAA Division I championship in April has opened many doors for Angel Reese. In May, she appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. In July, Reese helped the U.S. capture the silver medal at the FIBA AmeriCup, won the ESPY award for Best Breakthrough Athlete, announced the creation of the Angel C. Reese Foundation committed to empowering women, attended a basketball court dedication in her honor in Randallstown, and threw the first pitch before an Orioles game at Camden Yards. In August, she and her foundation distributed backpacks filled with school supplies during its first “Back 2 School Give Away Block Party” at St. Frances Academy, her former high school. “There’s a lot going on and this summer was one for the books,” she said. “But I feel blessed to be able to use my platform and pushing to continue to grow the game.”

— Edward Lee

Catina Smith, 2020

Founder, Just Call Me Chef

Catina Smith (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

A 2019 photo shoot that brought together 100 Black women in the restaurant industry illustrated the need for organizations like Catina Smith’s Just Call Me Chef, which offers networking and visibility for Black women chefs. In the three years since Smith was recognized as one of the Sun’s Women to Watch, she’s worked to create even more opportunities in the field. Smith’s Our Time Kitchen, a culinary incubator centered on women of color, launched in Old Goucher last year and now hosts more than 30 businesses. Next on the agenda is renovating the top two floors of the incubator building for even more space. “People always gotta eat,” Smith said. “Whether it’s me cooking, or finding other chefs that are capable to do it.”

— Amanda Yeager

Maria Harris Tildon, 2019

Vice president, state and local affairs at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Medicine

Maria Harris Tildon (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

In Maria Harris Tildon’s words, she “thrive[s] on being a little bit overwhelmed.” And when your territory includes a broad array of policy issues impacting both the Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Hospital, that can sometimes be the case. “I’m a little bit of a policy geek,” she said. “So I delight in every opportunity to learn about a new issue.” Since joining Hopkins last year, from her previous post as marketing director at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Tildon, herself born at Hopkins hospital, said she has also focused on the needs of the communities that surround the Hopkins campus and hospital, and ensuring employment opportunities are offered there.

— Christine Condon