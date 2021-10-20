Less than 50 years ago, most U.S. mothers did not participate in the labor force. That changed rapidly from the mid-70s through the mid-90s, when the rate eclipsed 70%, about what it is today. Women’s overall participation in the workforce has followed a similar trajectory, though becoming a mother can change the course of a worker’s career. According to data compiled by the Maryland Family Network, more than 1 in 10 Maryland women with children under 6 can expect to drop back from fall-time to part-time, almost three times the rate as men, and child care issues lead a quarter of all working parents of young children forgo additional education.