Nominations are open for The Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Women to Watch

Honorees gather on stage at The Baltimore Sun's Women to Watch 2021 event at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun)

Nominations are open for the Baltimore Sun 2022 Women to Watch.

Our annual Women to Watch project showcases the most accomplished, ambitious, powerful, memorable and intriguing women in the Baltimore area.

Sun newsroom staff will review nominations and make selections with an eye to representing the diversity of the Baltimore metropolitan area — a range of fields, ages, races/ethnicities and towns/neighborhoods.

The deadline to submit nominations is June 13 at 5 p.m. Multiple nominations do not increase chances of selection.

Fill out the form below to submit your nomination.

