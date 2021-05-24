xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nominations are open for The Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Women to Watch

Baltimore Sun
May 24, 2021 9:00 AM
Keynote speaker Dr. Leana Wen, sixth from left, stands with honorees at Baltimore Sun Media's Women to Watch 2019 event at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Keynote speaker Dr. Leana Wen, sixth from left, stands with honorees at Baltimore Sun Media's Women to Watch 2019 event at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Steve Ruark/Baltimore Sun)

Our annual Women to Watch project showcases the most accomplished, ambitious, powerful, memorable and intriguing women in the Baltimore area.

Sun newsroom staff will review nominations and make selections with an eye to representing the diversity of the Baltimore metropolitan area — a range of fields, ages, races/ethnicities and towns/neighborhoods.

Advertisement

The deadline to submit nominations is June 11 at 5 p.m. Multiple nominations do not increase chances of selection.

Fill out the form below to nominate someone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Don’t see the full form? Complete it here.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Women to Watch

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement