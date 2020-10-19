The Baltimore Sun’s Women to Watch 2020: Best in health

The Baltimore Sun is rolling out its 2020 list of 25 Women to Watch over three days. Check back Tuesday for more honorees.
Grace Callwood
16, founder and chair of Board of Advisors, The We Cancerve Movement Inc.
When Grace Callwood was diagnosed with cancer at age 7, she didn’t know what it was or why she had it. Had she done something wrong? Yet she regrouped to bolster kids who are hospitalized, homeless or in foster care. She founded We Cancerve, now a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a youth board of advisers that organizes programs such as an annual “Camp Happy,” which went virtual this year. Kids in crisis deserve to know “that their sad situation is not their fault and ... someone is looking out for them,” said Grace, an Edgewood High sophomore.
— David Anderson
Dr. Jinlene Chan
47, acting deputy state health secretary for public health services
Dr. Jinlene Chan is no newcomer to public health, having spent years in the Maryland and Anne Arundel County health departments. But when those like her in the field do their jobs right, preventing disease and improving health in the community, few people ever hear about them.
But times have changed with the coronavirus.
Since becoming acting deputy health secretary for public health services in August, she’s become a public face for the state’s pandemic response.
Chan said none of the actual work is new, though the scope of the job is much larger. She said she settles herself by “keeping my eye on the prize.”
What is the prize?
“With this pandemic it’s mitigating and minimizing the impact on our neighbors and our communities,” she said.
To that end, Chan rises each morning and reviews data and evaluates programs to see what needs to change or improve and how the puzzle pieces fit together. And there are a lot of pieces, from testing and contact tracing to hospital bed capacity. The department also has to be ready when there is a vaccine.
Health Secretary Robert R. Neall said he chose her for the position because she had the background and had already shown she could do the work.
Specifically, Chan’s “outstanding leadership of the immensely complex state COVID-19 testing program made her the obvious choice to step in and assume Fran Phillips' duties,” Neall said in a statement about the retirement in August of the former deputy. “Her years of experience in health, as a local health officer and at [the Maryland Department of Health], are the qualities needed during this unprecedented public health emergency.”
Though she speaks English, Spanish and Chinese, Chan credits listening to others as key to her leadership.
But at the end of her long days, it’s her family that has her ear.
“Any spare time I have I spend with my kids,” said the Anne Arundel mother of three. "They are changing so fast. There is a saying ... the days are long, but the years are short. I don’t want to miss the moments I do have with them. "
— Meredith Cohn
Lauren Gardner
36, associate professor, civil and systems engineering, Johns Hopkins University
As the coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world, the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard has tracked each of its movements since the tool’s creation in January. “We decided that there’s a lack of real-time data that’s dynamic enough that you can understand the transmission risk," said Lauren Gardner, its creator. The interactive tool has become the world’s trusted source on the state of the pandemic, with data points in about 200 countries and some 3,500 different locations including small towns and communities. “There’s nothing else like this, at this spatial scale or in real time, providing data in an open-access format from the most authoritative sources,” Gardner said.
— Hallie Miller
Dr. Susan Mani
47, chief population health officer, LifeBridge Health
For many, the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the health disparities that exist along lines of class, age and race. But Dr. Susan Mani was already focusing on the needs of vulnerable populations as an administrator at LifeBridge Health. “Your health is very much impacted by socioeconomic factors, and addressing some of those needs has to be just as important as what medication I prescribe,” she said. Mani, a cardiologist, leads a statewide task force on COVID-19 disparities. (She is also married to Kamau High, The Sun’s senior editor for features; he did not participate in the selection.) Mani views health care as not only a lifeline but also a force to fight inequity: “I’ve always thought in a holistic manner — not just about the clinical piece.”
— Hallie Miller
Deanna Bridge Najera
37, past president, Maryland Academy of Physician Assistants
In the country’s war against the pandemic, Deanna Bridge Najera has worked to ensure that physician assistants are included in the cavalry.
Najera just completed her yearlong term as president of the Maryland Academy of Physician Assistants, which successfully pushed state lawmakers to tap physician assistants in the emergency COVID-19 response.
Physician assistants are health professionals certified to provide care, usually under the supervision of a physician. Najera said she and her peers have a “taste of everything” in the medical field.
Working in the emergency department of Carroll Hospital at the pandemic’s start, Najera sensed constant fear in the air. Walls went up. Air filters were installed. A single sneeze could put you on edge. With patients reluctant to enter the emergency room, Najera was furloughed but soon found herself working full-time at the Carroll County Health Department. She is the lead clinician for reproductive health and serves as a consultant on COVID-19 matters, which includes visiting congregate living facilities facing outbreaks.
“I think my sort of North Star is always doing what’s right ethically, morally, even if it means being pilloried for it,” she said.
Health officer Ed Singer, head of the county health department, credits Najera with providing critical assistance in developing protocols for operations and contact tracing, supporting testing and crafting messaging to the public. A spokesperson for the department, Maggie Kunz, said Najera has helped break down complicated medical issues for citizens.
“Deanna is a public health champion who understands how community health impacts individual health,” Kunz said.
Najera also provides on-call psychiatric services for students at Gettysburg College and Shippensburg University and seasonal help to a migrant agricultural workers' health program.
Her next challenge? A position at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, where she seeks to increase mentorship opportunities and create more places for physician assistants.
— Mary Grace Keller
Dr. Kathleen Neuzil
59, director of the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health
Kathy Neuzil is among the nation’s top vaccine researchers, but don’t call her elitist. “Not everyone can access specialized medical care, but we can reach everyone with vaccines to prevent disease,” she said. Health equity has driven her work tackling myriad killer infections in decades on the job. Now she’s facing perhaps her biggest challenge: a coronavirus vaccine. Her lab has already participated in early-phase testing for one potential vaccine and is in the midst of late-phase testing for another. “We can’t control all of the other diseases that cause morbidity throughout the world — influenza, malaria, typhoid, diarrheal diseases — until we control COVID.”
— Meredith Cohn
Ellington West
33, CEO and founder, Sonavi Labs
More children die of acute respiratory infections than nearly any other cause, according to the World Health Organization. But Ellington West, whose company is developing and placing digital stethoscope technology in communities that need it most, said that need not be the case. “We said, there has to be a way to repurpose the stethoscope so anyone in the world can pick up the device and come out with a [diagnosis] classification,” she said. With the help of her father, Johns Hopkins University’s James West, the “Feelix” stethoscope has already landed in several countries, and West said she is among just a few Black American women to have raised more than $1 million in venture capital.
— Hallie Miller