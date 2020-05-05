xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Nominate someone you know for the Baltimore Sun’s 2020 Women to Watch

Baltimore Sun
May 04, 2020 6:00 AM
Keynote speaker Dr. Leana Wen, sixth from left, stands with honorees at Baltimore Sun Media's Women to Watch 2019 event at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
Keynote speaker Dr. Leana Wen, sixth from left, stands with honorees at Baltimore Sun Media's Women to Watch 2019 event at the Baltimore Museum of Art.(Steve Ruark/Baltimore Sun)

Nominations are open for the Baltimore Sun 2020 Women to Watch.

Our annual Women to Watch project showcases the most accomplished, ambitious, powerful, memorable and intriguing women in the Baltimore area.

Advertisement

Sun newsroom staff will review nominations and make selections with an eye to representing the diversity of the Baltimore metropolitan area — a range of fields, ages, races/ethnicities and towns/neighborhoods.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 22 at 5 p.m. Multiple nominations do not increase chances of selection.

Honorees will be notified to be interviewed, photographed and potentially videotaped. “Women to Watch” will be presented on baltimoresun.com/womentowatch the week of Oct. 11- Oct. 17 and distributed as a glossy magazine Oct. 18 to a portion of Baltimore Sun subscribers.

Fill out the form below to nominate someone.

Fill out my online form.

Don’t see the full form? Complete it here.

Advertisement

Latest Women to Watch

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement