It was an incredible honor to represent an organization that has cared for one in five women in America — including my mother, my sister and me, at different points in our lives. I had the opportunity to travel around the country and to meet incredibly dedicated doctors, nurses and advocates who put everything on the line to care for their patients. They face death threats, bomb scares and unbelievable harassment because reproductive health care is singled out and treated as something other than what it is: health care.