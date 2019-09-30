The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch in 2019

Since December, Kelly Schulz has led Maryland’s primary economic development agency, traveling around the state to help promote and assist its hundreds of thousands of businesses. “I want businesses all across the world to know Maryland is the place to do business in the United States,” Schulz said. “Every day I’m working with businesses that want to expand and businesses that want to come into the state.” A former state delegate and state labor secretary, the New Market resident is on many pundits’ short list to one day seek the Republican nomination for governor. Schulz said she’s not thinking about the speculation: “I can’t even see past tomorrow,” she said. “Whatever I do in my future life, I want to be in a role where I can make a difference.”