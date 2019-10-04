Maryland’s infant mortality rate was 6.5 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017, according to data from the state Department of Health. That’s higher than the national rate of 5.7, a difference the department attributes to the fact that the state contains a higher proportion of black residents than the country. In recent years, both black and white infant mortality rates have also been lower in Maryland than nationally. However, racial disparities persist within the state.