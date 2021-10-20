Checking in with The Baltimore Sun’s previous Women to Watch

In the past two years, Ali von Paris was selected as the guest speaker nominated by McCormick for SPLICE networking summit, which required her to have $1B in sales or $100M in royalties to attend. That led to a licensing agreement with Hershey. In 2020 she started the year with an 80% drop in sales and went up 700% by year end. Celebs from John Harbaugh to Cardi B have been seen rocking Old Bay gear. And the company has donated more than $1 million to businesses and charities during the pandemic. In July, she also moved into an 18,000-square-feet commercial building on York Road in Timonium. “I’ve always been motivated by the fact that success or failure depends upon me,” she said.