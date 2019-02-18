Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to host first wedding and formal dress sale in Baltimore-area stores

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, the Pennsylvania-based discount retail chain, will hold a five-day sale of wedding and formal dresses in five Maryland stores starting Thursday.

The deep discounts include $2,500 wedding dresses marked down to $199.99, dresses originally more than $2,500 sold at $299.99, and all formal bridesmaids and prom dresses sold for $39.99.

The first-ever sale, which starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, will apply to the Glen Burnie, Columbia, Randallstown, Dundalk and Aberdeen stores. The sale ends Feb. 25.

There are no fitting rooms or mirrors. And the chain recommends that shoppers wear body-hugging clothes or athleisure wear to try on the garments. There is a seven-day return and exchange policy on wedding and formal dresses from the date of purchase.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet could not be immediately reached for comment.

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4