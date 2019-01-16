20 great places to get engaged in Baltimore

The entire American Visionary Art Museum has an intimate, playful feel, but the spiral staircase at its center is a breathtaking. Mounted high in the center of spiraling slate is artist Andrew Logan's naked, winged-statue "Black Icarus," an interpretation of the mythic Greek demigod. The statue moves in slow rotation from ceiling to floor, falling into a mirrored sea installed on the main floor. This one practically screams marriage proposal.

Love is in the air, which means it's a good time to start thinking of ways to ask your romantic partner to marry you. Whether you're edgy or old-fashioned, here are some suggestions for the best places to propose in Baltimore. Good luck and be sure to use the comments field below to share your own Baltimore engagement stories.