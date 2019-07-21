This week in Baltimore sports history: Triumphant return for Orioles’ Eddie Murray

July 21, 2000: Two days before the start of training camp, Jamal Lewis — the Ravens’ first-round pick and No. 5 overall in the NFL draft — signs a six-year pact worth $35.3 million. He’ll rush for 1,364 yards and six touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions.
July 22, 1996: In his first appearance after being reacquired by the Orioles from the Cleveland Indians, Eddie Murray hits a two-run home run (No. 492) in a 9-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards.
July 27, 1982: The Colts suspend Roger Carr, an eight-year veteran wide receiver, for three weeks in training camp for insubordination. A onetime Pro Bowl-selection, Carr calls the training program of new head coach Frank Kush “asinine” and balks at doing workouts. He’ll be traded to the Seattle Seahawks in September.
July 25, 1972: The National League wins the 43rd All-Star Game, 4-3, in 10 innings in Atlanta on a walk-off RBI single by Cincinnati’s Joe Morgan off the Orioles’ Dave McNally.
July 27, 1966: Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus compete in a charity golf match at Turf Valley to benefit brain-injured children. Palmer shoots a 6-under-par 64, tying the unofficial course record, before a crowd of 3,000.
July 22, 1959: The world champion Colts trade reserve guard Fred “Fuzzy” Thurston to Green Bay for linebacker Marv Matuszak, who’ll play three years in Baltimore, then jump to the rival American Football League. Thurston blossoms into a first-team All-Pro and helps the Packers win two Super Bowls.
July 25, 1951: Jackie Morgan, 24, captain of the Johns Hopkins golf team, makes a hole-in-one on the fly on the 170-yard 14th hole at the Elkridge Club.
July 27, 1944: Though held to two hits, the first-place Orioles work the Montreal Royals for 14 walks in a 6-3 International League victory at Municipal Stadium. Sherm Lollar homers for Baltimore.
Birthday
July 24, 1922 : Pitcher Duane Pillette, who won the first game in modern Orioles’ history — a six-hit, 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on April 14, 1954.