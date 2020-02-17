Feb. 22, 1941: In a battle of basketball powers, the University of Baltimore falls, 43-37, to Long Island before a capacity crowd (4,400) at the Coliseum. It’s the first loss in 15 games for the Bees, who get 10 points from Nat Winitski. The winners, coached by the legendary Clair Bee, go on to win the prestigious National Invitation Tournament.