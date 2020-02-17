Feb. 18, 1988: “We can contend this year. Damn right we can,” Orioles manager Cal Ripken Sr. says on the first day of spring training in Miami. The Orioles will lose their first 21 contests and Ripken is fired after six games.
Feb. 20, 1980: The Maryland men’s basketball team clinches its second Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship with an 83-77 victory over Wake Forest at Cole Field House. Albert King (32 points) and Buck Williams (22) lead the No. 9 Terps, who are 20-5 overall.
Feb. 17, 1977: In the inaugural girls state Class AA indoor track championships at Navy, Dulaney’s Debbie Pavik wins the mile run and Severna Park wins the team title.
Feb. 18, 1972: Rookie Stan Love, the Bullets’ first-round NBA draft pick, has his best game ever (28 points, 10 rebounds) in a 106-81 rout of the Atlanta Hawks at the Civic Center. Love, a flaky forward with a Fu Manchu mustache, is the brother of Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys.
Feb. 17, 1964: Luke Appling, an Orioles coach in 1963, is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. A shortstop for the Chicago White Sox for 20 years, Appling batted .388 in 1936.
Feb. 21, 1959: Towson State Teachers College, playing its first season in basketball, loses to Bridgewater, 90-71, to finish 0-15 in the Mason-Dixon Conference. Jerry Masemore scores 18 points for Towson, whose only victory comes against Salisbury State.
Feb. 22, 1950: Two weeks after a crushing basketball loss, 72-21, to Loyola, Johns Hopkins storms back to defeat the Greyhounds, 79-73, at Homewood. Byron Forbush (later headmaster at Friends) scores 19 points and George Mitchell (lacrosse coach at St. Paul’s) scores 10 for the Blue Jays.
Feb. 22, 1941: In a battle of basketball powers, the University of Baltimore falls, 43-37, to Long Island before a capacity crowd (4,400) at the Coliseum. It’s the first loss in 15 games for the Bees, who get 10 points from Nat Winitski. The winners, coached by the legendary Clair Bee, go on to win the prestigious National Invitation Tournament.
Birthday
Feb. 17, 1993: Nick Boyle, the Ravens’ tight end who caught a career-high 31 passes in 2019.