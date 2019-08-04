This week in Baltimore sports history: Orioles’ Boog Powell hits three homers in loss to Senators

Aug. 7, 2008: “Coach, from men to a real man, this is for you,” linebacker Ray Lewis says, presenting the game ball from the Ravens’ 16-15 preseason victory over the New England Patriots to John Harbaugh, the team’s new head coach.
Aug. 9, 2005: In Sam Perlozzo’s home debut as manager, the Orioles defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-2, for their fifth win in the past 23 games. Perlozzo, 54, of Cumberland, replaced the fired Lee Mazzilli and will last less than two years before he is let go.
Aug. 10, 1976: Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer shakes off stomach cramps, which he feared was appendicitis, to one-hit the Minnesota Twins, 2-0, at Memorial Stadium. It’s the 15th victory for Palmer, a two-time Cy Young winner.
Aug. 4, 1969: Approaching the Cleveland Airport, the Orioles’ chartered jet barely misses colliding with a private plane that cuts in front of it, 500 feet from the runway. No one is injured.
Aug. 5, 1967: Damascus, a 3-year-old colt named for a town in Montgomery County and trained in Laurel, wins the $120,000 American Derby in record time at Arlington Park, Ill. Earlier, Damascus won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Aug. 10, 1963: John “Boog” Powell, 21, hits three home runs — the first Oriole to do so — in his first three at-bats in a 6-5 loss to the Senators in Washington.
Aug. 7, 1954: Reds Kagle, of Greenbelt, defeats Johnny Roberts (Brooklyn Park) to win the feature 25-lap stock car race at Westport. Both men will be enshrined in the Maryland Stock Car Racing Hall of Fame.
Aug. 8, 1950: More than 7,000 fans pay $1.25 to watch the Colts, the NFL’s worst team, play an intrasquad game at Baltimore Stadium. Quarterback Y.A. Tittle, a future Hall of Famer, passes for 188 yards as the Greens defeat the Silvers (then the team’s colors), 28-21. The Colts will finish 1-11.
Birthday
Aug. 9, 1967: Deion Sanders, Hall of Fame defensive back who played his final two years in the NFL with the Ravens (2004-05).