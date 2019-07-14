Advertisement

This week in Baltimore sports history: Orioles let down largest regular-season crowd at Camden Yards

Mike Klingaman
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 14, 2019 | 6:11 PM
The Orioles' Albert Belle grimaces as he stretches in the outfield at the end of the workout at training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2000. (ROBERTO BOREA / AP)

July 15, 2000: An announced crowd of 49,013 — the largest ever for a regular-season game at Camden Yards — sees the Orioles lose, 7-3, to the Atlanta Braves. Albert Belle misplays a fly ball and pitcher Scott Erickson gives up all of the runs for the Orioles.

July 15, 1989: A two-run home run by Mike Devereaux caps a four-run rally in the ninth inning as the first-place Orioles rally to defeat the California Angels, 11-9, at Memorial Stadium.

Orioles outfielder Mike Devereaux loosens up with the bat before taking batting practice Sunday, Feb. 18, 1996 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Orioles outfielder Mike Devereaux loosens up with the bat before taking batting practice Sunday, Feb. 18, 1996 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (Maury Tannen / AP)

July 18, 1979: “I don’t think he has any idea what’s going on,” 11-year-old Erin Rosskopf says of Brutus, her terrapin, winner of the 39th annual Chesapeake Turtle Derby in War Memorial Plaza. The champ hails from Stewartsown, Pa.

July 14, 1965: Wrapping up a four-day rookie camp in Westminster, the Colts cut Bill March, Mr. Universe, “who displayed many muscles but a lack of football knowledge,” The Sun reports.

July 14, 1961: Dick Williams, a .203 hitter, slugs a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Orioles a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox in Boston.

July 15, 1958: Don Joyce, the Colts’ 255-pound defensive end, wins the feature wrestling match against “Cowboy” Rocky Lee at the Coliseum, four days before reporting to the team’s football training camp in Westminster.

The Baltimore Colts' defensive front four in the late 1950s (from left to right, Don Joyce, Jead "Big Daddy" Lipscomb, Ordell Braasy and Gino Marchetti).
The Baltimore Colts' defensive front four in the late 1950s (from left to right, Don Joyce, Jead "Big Daddy" Lipscomb, Ordell Braasy and Gino Marchetti). (Chiaki Kawajiri / Baltimore Sun)

July 16, 1955: “I’m so excited I’m crying,” Walter “Sonny” Stouffer, 13, of Govans says after winning the Baltimore Soap Box Derby on Hillen Road in 33.5 seconds.

July 16, 1921: A 6-0 win over the Syracuse Stars gives Orioles right-hander Jack Ogden his 18th consecutive victory, still an International League record.

Birthday

July 14, 1953: Billy Smith, the Orioles’ light-hitting infielder who, between April 17-19, 1977, got three hits against each of two future Hall of Fame pitchers (Texas’ Bert Blyleven and Cleveland’s Dennis Eckersley) and three more in a game started by the Rangers’ Gaylord Perry, another future Hall of Famer.

The Orioles' Billy Smith on April 27, 1978.
The Orioles' Billy Smith on April 27, 1978. (Baltimore Sun file photo)
