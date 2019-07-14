This week in Baltimore sports history: Orioles let down largest regular-season crowd at Camden Yards

July 15, 2000: An announced crowd of 49,013 — the largest ever for a regular-season game at Camden Yards — sees the Orioles lose, 7-3, to the Atlanta Braves. Albert Belle misplays a fly ball and pitcher Scott Erickson gives up all of the runs for the Orioles.
July 15, 1989: A two-run home run by Mike Devereaux caps a four-run rally in the ninth inning as the first-place Orioles rally to defeat the California Angels, 11-9, at Memorial Stadium.
July 18, 1979: “I don’t think he has any idea what’s going on,” 11-year-old Erin Rosskopf says of Brutus, her terrapin, winner of the 39th annual Chesapeake Turtle Derby in War Memorial Plaza. The champ hails from Stewartsown, Pa.
July 14, 1965: Wrapping up a four-day rookie camp in Westminster, the Colts cut Bill March, Mr. Universe, “who displayed many muscles but a lack of football knowledge,” The Sun reports.
July 14, 1961: Dick Williams, a .203 hitter, slugs a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to give the Orioles a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox in Boston.
July 15, 1958: Don Joyce, the Colts’ 255-pound defensive end, wins the feature wrestling match against “Cowboy” Rocky Lee at the Coliseum, four days before reporting to the team’s football training camp in Westminster.
July 16, 1955: “I’m so excited I’m crying,” Walter “Sonny” Stouffer, 13, of Govans says after winning the Baltimore Soap Box Derby on Hillen Road in 33.5 seconds.
July 16, 1921: A 6-0 win over the Syracuse Stars gives Orioles right-hander Jack Ogden his 18th consecutive victory, still an International League record.
Birthday
July 14, 1953: Billy Smith, the Orioles’ light-hitting infielder who, between April 17-19, 1977, got three hits against each of two future Hall of Fame pitchers (Texas’ Bert Blyleven and Cleveland’s Dennis Eckersley) and three more in a game started by the Rangers’ Gaylord Perry, another future Hall of Famer.