On Sept. 21, 1942, the Warfield, coated in gray paint that replaced the original white and fitted with guns, joined other vessels and sailed in convoy from St. John, Newfoundland, to England, where it was used as a training and barracks ship. In 1943, she was taken over by the Navy, and a month after D-Day in 1944, crossed the English Channel to Omaha Beach, and later saw service on the Seine River.