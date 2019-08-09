Here’s To You, Mr. Robinson: Orioles third baseman had stellar 1964 season

In the summer of 1964, with the Orioles and White Sox locked in a tight flag race, three games in Chicago showed Robinson’s mettle. On Aug. 21, he hit his 21st homer and a run-scoring single in a 4-2 victory. The next night, he doubled and scored the first run, then hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning before more than 46,000 fans in another 4-2 win. The Orioles’ bench erupted.