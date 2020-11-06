An 'iconic’ tree has stood watch for 130+ years at a historic Towson cemetery. It meets its end - and a rebirth

“It’s so iconic to me and what it represents,” said Ginger Mudd Galvez, a Baltimore writer who is secretary and a member of the cemetery board. Three generations of the Mudd family, who are related to Dr. Samuel Mudd, the physician who treated presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth, have been buried at Prospect Hill. “It has sheltered my family members and those who built Baltimore County,” Galvez said.