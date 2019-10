The mansion of millionaire Ross R. Winans stands near the southeast corner of Preston and St. Paul streets in 1967 shortly after the neighboring Donaldson mansion had been torn down. (Paul Hutchins/Baltimore Sun)

Now

The Winans mansion, designed by architect Stanford White in 1882, has been used as a school for girls, a funeral home and doctorsÕ offices. Now it is used as office space for Agora Inc. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)