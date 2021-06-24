Retro Baltimore: Strolling Black chefs credited with creating the Maryland crab cake

“The honorable occupation of selling crabs — it may be called in one sense a profession because for the crab vender has to combine diplomacy, a certain amount of comedy and a good voice — has been in vogue in Baltimore ever since the Civil War,” the article said. “When the Act of Emancipation left many [Black families] without homes they tried to find employment. The Chesapeake Bay fairly teemed with crabs and large numbers of freed slaves took to the occupation of cooking and selling them.”