In late 19th and early 20th century Baltimore, there was a worse fate than not receiving a Valentine’s Day card from your beloved. You might find in the mail a nasty note mocking your appearance or character. While sincere lovers were spending small fortunes on heartfelt cards conveying love and romance, 1-cent “comic posters” or “comic valentines” attached to cardboard were “a decided hit” and “going like hot cakes,” The Baltimore Sun reported in 1902.