This image depicts the ad hoc committee of attorneys and ministers who fought successfully to place African-American teachers into Baltimore's Colored High School at the turn of the century. Many in this group went on to assume a leadership role in early civil rights struggles. W. Ashbie Hawkins (Second row,center) mounted a vigorous challenge to city residential segregation ordinances; Baltimore's NAACP was founded in his living room. Warner T. McQuinn (3rd row,second from rt) , later elected a city councilman, became a leader in Baltimore's NAACP. The first African- American in Maryland to be elected to high political office, Harry Sythe Cummings (1866-1917) served several terms as a Baltimore City council member. Elected in 1890 on the Republican ticket, the Baltimore attorney soon garnered the notice of national political party leaders. Councilman Cummings, one of Maryland's early civil rights leaders, lobbied for greater education and training opportunities for black citizens at a time of increasing racial segregation in our national history. -- Reproduction of albumen print, c. 1900. Prints and photos, Library Division, MD Historical Society. (Handout scanned 11/30/99) (UNKNOWN / Baltimore Sun)