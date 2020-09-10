The story behind Baltimore’s historic, city-owned tugboat that played many important roles in the city’s history

“The inspection boat Baltimore was the most powerful boat of her class in local waters when she was launched in 1857,” according to Wooddell, a former National Geographic research editor. “Eighty feet long on deck, with a beam of eighteen-and-a-half-feet, and a depth of hold of seven feet, she had a burthen of eighty tons. She was not the largest vessel to claim to be a tugboat, but she was specially built to serve the city as an all-around inspection troubleshooter for the port.”