Retro: The hits and misses of Baltimore’s theater tryouts

It was 49 years ago that the original production of “The Wiz” opened in Baltimore. The musical was brand new. New York critics had not seen it, and for that matter, no one else. It had a premiere at the old Morris A. Mechanic Theatre in downtown Baltimore.

The musical, a version of the “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” with an African American cast, was fresh and untested.

Curiously, the current version of “The Wiz” at the Hippodrome is a new revival of that production. Its current Baltimore run precedes a national tour and a projected Broadway opening.

So what about 1974? Sun critic R.H. Gardner wrote that show was “good humored and unpretentious.” He said: “It doesn’t take itself too seriously ... the performers are first rate, giving the impression they are there mainly to enjoy themselves.”

Baltimore’s own Andre DeShields played the Wizard. He said of his jeweled costume, “They aren’t diamonds but rhinestones will do.”

“The Wiz” completed its run at the Mechanic and moved on to other cities before opening on Broadway. Within a few weeks, it had found, slowly but surely, an audience to keep it running.

Then came the Tony Awards, Broadway’s glitzy honors night. “The Wiz” cleaned it. It won seven Tony Awards and it played for years. A touring company returned to Baltimore four years later.

This time, Sun critic Gardner said it was “a show not to be missed.”

Not all plays and musicals that came to Baltimore before they reached Broadway caught the success as “The Wiz.” Many tryouts were financial and critical flops, even if they provided a good night of entertainment.

Sometimes the vaunted greats suffered a critical defeat in Baltimore. Tennessee Williams’ “The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore,” starring Tallulah Bankhead and Tab Hunter, played the old Ford’s Theater on West Fayette Street in late 1963. Playwright Williams, coming off the successes of “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire” learned the hard way with this play, which he reworked and wanted to take to New York.

The play failed. The critic called it a “muddle of ineloquent writing” that “has none of the poetry, magic and emotional peaks characteristics of [Williams’] better works.”

An article about the musical "The Wiz" appeared in The Evening Sun in 1974.

Even the theater where “Milk Train” played, the old Ford’s, was soon demolished, and in 1967 replaced by the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre.

Baltimore had two big tryouts in 1970. The first, which opened in late January, featured Lauren Bacall, who had been married to Humphrey Bogart. Bacall headed the music version of the 1950 film, “All About Eve.”

It was called “Applause” and that was just what Baltimore audiences gave this production. Bacall’s husky voice proved authentic and she had audiences in the palm of her hand. As a sign of the time, there was even a gay bar scene.

“Applause” went on to win the Tony Award for best musical while Bacall took the best actress in a musical category.

The following December a sleeper production arrived in Baltimore. It proved a surprise hit, a revival of a 1925 merry musical, “No, No, Nanette.” It opened in the 1970 Christmas season and soon became a Baltimore favorite.

Its cast of Broadway and Hollywood names included Warner Bros. film star Ruby Keeler, who emerged from retirement to don her dancing shoes. Early in the first act she confidently tapped danced her way down a staircase. The audience went wild.

“Nanette,” which later ran for years in New York, also included a heavy dose of comedy from 1930s comedian Patsy Kelly, who played a maid. She maneuvered a noisy Hoover vacuum like a snowplow. The show was as light as cotton candy and a delight with songs like “Tea for Two” and “I Want to be Happy.” It included a large chorus of men and women who danced on beachballs. The art deco sets were an eyeful of color.

The idea of reviving an old musical comedy from the 1920s seemed odd, but the show triumphed in New York.

The Mechanic went on to host numerous tryouts. Baltimore audiences saw Dustin Hoffman in “Jimmy Shine,” Jerry Lewis in “Hellzapoppin’,” “Lend Me a Tenor,” and 1986′s “Smile,” with its score by Marvin Hamlisch. “Smile” and featured Disney legend Jodi Benson.

A much anticipated tryout filled the stage of The Lyric Opera House on Mount Royal Avenue in 1985. Named “Grind,” it was a sprawling show set in Harry Earle’s Burlesque Theatre in Chicago in 1933.

“Grind” was directed by Broadway legend Hal Prince and featured Ben Vereen, Leilani Jones and Stubby Kaye.

Baltimore audiences liked the chance of seeing a fresh new show but the plot seemed disjointed.

When it reached New York, “Grind” sputtered along and closed after two months performances. It lost its $4.75 million investment.

Tryouts became less frequent. But in September 1995, “Buskers” opened with dancer Tommy Tune. Audiences seems to like it. Then, the show moved to Tampa and Tommy Tune broke his foot. That ended “Buskers.”