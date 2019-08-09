Advertisement

Retro Baltimore Trivia: How many steps does the Washington Monument have?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 09, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Retro Baltimore Trivia: How many steps does the Washington Monument have?
Tracy Baskerville of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts climbs the stairs in Mount Vernon's Washington Monument in 2015. How many steps does the monument have? (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Advertisement

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: How many steps does the Washington Monument have? And once you’ve climbed to the top, how many spiral rotations did you make?

Fill out my online form.
Advertisement
Advertisement