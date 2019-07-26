Retro Baltimore Trivia: What Baltimore landmark was the tallest U.S. structure (234.25 feet high), when it was built in 1828?

Advertisement

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Jul 26, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Fayette and Caroline streets in 1935. What was the tallest Baltimore structure in 1828? (A. Aubrey Bodine)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What Baltimore landmark was the tallest structure (234.25 feet high) in the United States, when it was built in 1828?

