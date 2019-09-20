Advertisement

Retro Baltimore Trivia: In 1982, when the Eastern Division title came down to a final baseball game between the Orioles and the Brewers, who were the starting pitchers?

Lori Sears
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 20, 2019 | 8:00 AM
A tearful Earl Weaver is pictured during the Orioles' last regular-season game against Milwaukee in 1982. The O's had to win 4 of 4 games to get into the playoffs. They won the first three and lost the last one. This was Earl Weaver's last game as manager, before heading into retirement. But he would return as Orioles manager for the 1985 and 1986 seasons and enter the Hall of Fame in 1996.
A tearful Earl Weaver is pictured during the Orioles' last regular-season game against Milwaukee in 1982. The O's had to win 4 of 4 games to get into the playoffs. They won the first three and lost the last one. This was Earl Weaver's last game as manager, before heading into retirement. But he would return as Orioles manager for the 1985 and 1986 seasons and enter the Hall of Fame in 1996. (Bill Hotz)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Advertisement

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: In 1982, when the Eastern Division title came down to a final baseball game between the Orioles and the Brewers, who were the starting pitchers?

Fill out my online form.
Advertisement
Advertisement