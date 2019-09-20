Retro Baltimore Trivia: In 1982, when the Eastern Division title came down to a final baseball game between the Orioles and the Brewers, who were the starting pitchers?

A tearful Earl Weaver is pictured during the Orioles' last regular-season game against Milwaukee in 1982. The O's had to win 4 of 4 games to get into the playoffs. They won the first three and lost the last one. This was Earl Weaver's last game as manager, before heading into retirement. But he would return as Orioles manager for the 1985 and 1986 seasons and enter the Hall of Fame in 1996. (Bill Hotz)